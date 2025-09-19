Czech National Bank Acquires 7,118 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,439,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,420 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 12.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 88.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,923 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,682,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,839,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.88.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.03. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. NiSource, Inc has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $43.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

