Czech National Bank Acquires 976 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 56.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESS opened at $268.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.00 and a 200 day moving average of $279.49. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.85 and a 52 week high of $316.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.04. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 43.51% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Essex Property Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.890-3.990 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-16.020 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.57 per share. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $297.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.66.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

