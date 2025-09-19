Czech National Bank Boosts Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation $ON

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 207,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 46,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,505,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 15,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $768,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 977,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,083,633.08. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ON Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.