Czech National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 34,698.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 746,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $198,661,000 after purchasing an additional 743,945 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,387,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,434,583,000 after buying an additional 312,415 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in F5 by 110.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 560,493 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,242,000 after buying an additional 294,050 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in F5 by 659.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 316,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,405,000 after buying an additional 275,244 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 37.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 828,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $216,757,000 after buying an additional 226,231 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.89.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $331.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.93. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.24 and a 52 week high of $337.39. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.240-15.380 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.870-3.990 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $400,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,365 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

