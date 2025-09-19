Czech National Bank Buys 1,585 Shares of SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial set a $265.00 price target on SBA Communications and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $280.00 target price on SBA Communications and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.63.

SBAC opened at $198.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. SBA Communications Corporation has a one year low of $186.81 and a one year high of $252.64.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 31.19%.The firm had revenue of $698.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.42%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

