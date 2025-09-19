Czech National Bank Buys 1,776 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $3,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 98,560 shares in the company, valued at $20,066,816. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total value of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,500 shares of company stock worth $27,299,540 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $199.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.64 and a 200 day moving average of $171.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 14.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $162.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.11.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

