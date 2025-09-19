Czech National Bank Buys 2,238 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,339,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,903,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 6.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,003,000 after buying an additional 97,312 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,027,000 after buying an additional 145,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,410,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,681,000 after buying an additional 447,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.6%

DECK opened at $115.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.36. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $93.72 and a twelve month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

