Czech National Bank Buys 3,476 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total value of $339,288.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,650.35. The trade was a 19.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $87.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of -28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.72. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently -44.59%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.