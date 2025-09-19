Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.03. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.19. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 62.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $86.90.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

