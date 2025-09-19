Czech National Bank Grows Position in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hershey alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC grew its position in Hershey by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 173.1% in the 1st quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $55,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,037,420. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James Turoff sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,175. The trade was a 4.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,127 shares of company stock valued at $15,759,755. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of HSY stock opened at $189.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.27. Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $140.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.15.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.23. Hershey had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.809-5.997 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 72.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HSY

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.