Czech National Bank Grows Stake in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Czech National Bank raised its stake in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 226.9% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 143.6% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corporation has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

