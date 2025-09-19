Czech National Bank Has $3.84 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,372,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 790,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $259,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107,359 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WST. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

Shares of WST stock opened at $255.13 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $352.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

