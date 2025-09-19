Czech National Bank Has $3.88 Million Position in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after buying an additional 392,361 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 140,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

