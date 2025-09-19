Czech National Bank Has $4.24 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 124.69%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.