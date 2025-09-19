Czech National Bank Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Fortive by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,900,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,669,000 after buying an additional 14,120,456 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fortive by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,112,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,567,000 after buying an additional 4,382,242 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,626,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,781,000 after buying an additional 2,764,432 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,794,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4,854.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,451,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,208,000 after buying an additional 1,422,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $87.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $48.94 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

