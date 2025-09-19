Czech National Bank Has $4.55 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.0% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 232.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 85.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 37,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $24.55 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.59, a PEG ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

