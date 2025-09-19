Czech National Bank Has $4.87 Million Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 15.3% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $1,885,000. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 89.5% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $849,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 220 shares of company stock valued at $201,181 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

TPL opened at $914.17 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $845.56 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $933.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,130.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The firm had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.90%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

