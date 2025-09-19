Czech National Bank Has $5.16 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $534.81 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.01 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.15 and its 200 day moving average is $441.96.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.