Czech National Bank Has $5.17 Million Position in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,730 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,211,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,092,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,645,000 after buying an additional 1,909,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,990,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,122,000 after buying an additional 5,521,772 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Regions Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,010,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,721,000 after buying an additional 1,696,347 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,369,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,373,000 after buying an additional 931,875 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

Regions Financial stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,638.84. The trade was a 167.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 90,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,784.15. This represents a 24.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

