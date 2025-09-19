Czech National Bank Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Kellanova $K

Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kellanova alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Kellanova by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Kellanova by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kellanova by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Kellanova by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Price Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.27. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,031,263 shares of company stock worth $82,079,367. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.