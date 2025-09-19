Czech National Bank Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRSN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.50.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $285.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.62 and a 12-month high of $310.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.60 and a 200-day moving average of $269.62.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total value of $1,320,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,392,123.80. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,733,269. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.