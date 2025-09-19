Czech National Bank Has $5.72 Million Stake in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPAY. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 1,302.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,218,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,054,000 after buying an additional 1,131,975 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Corpay by 38,235.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,177,000 after buying an additional 558,236 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Corpay by 4,811.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 557,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,326,000 after buying an additional 545,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Corpay by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after purchasing an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $104,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPAY opened at $304.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.78. Corpay, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.02 and a fifty-two week high of $400.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. Corpay’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.43.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

