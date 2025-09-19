Czech National Bank Has $6.09 Million Stake in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Czech National Bank raised its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.0%

STZ opened at $132.99 on Friday. Constellation Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $131.90 and a twelve month high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average of $172.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -55.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target (down previously from $239.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

