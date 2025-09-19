Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $4,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $214.09 on Friday. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.76.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Corporation of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Packaging Corporation of America

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,460,526.66. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Packaging Corporation of America

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.