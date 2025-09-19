Czech National Bank Increases Position in Pentair plc $PNR

Czech National Bank raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 4.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,129,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,275,000 after acquiring an additional 661,154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 14.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $111.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $97.60. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $112.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

