Czech National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. $PTC

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PTC from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total value of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. This trade represents a 11.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC opened at $206.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

