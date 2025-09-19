Czech National Bank Purchases 17,418 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Czech National Bank lifted its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.