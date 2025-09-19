Czech National Bank Purchases 1,858 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Czech National Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $98.26 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

