Czech National Bank Purchases 501 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $13,854,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 458,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,490,000 after buying an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $179.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.03 and a 200 day moving average of $262.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

