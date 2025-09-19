Czech National Bank Purchases 5,127 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in Edison International by 159.6% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Edison International by 96.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE EIX opened at $55.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75. Edison International has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

