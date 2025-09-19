Czech National Bank Purchases 8,482 Shares of Invitation Home $INVH

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 49.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Barclays cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.47.

INVH stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Invitation Home has a fifty-two week low of $29.37 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.01 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.82%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

