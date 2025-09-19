Czech National Bank Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp $KEY

Czech National Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 246.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 44,953 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $867,143.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 245,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,898.76. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 112,149 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $2,115,130.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 619,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,691,219.70. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,102 shares of company stock worth $3,299,664 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.73. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of -273.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is -1,171.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

