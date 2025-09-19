DCC (LON:DCC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,823.88 ($65.38) and traded as low as GBX 4,770 ($64.65). DCC shares last traded at GBX 4,818.88 ($65.31), with a volume of 197,224 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 target price on shares of DCC in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,800.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,738.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,823.88. The firm has a market cap of £4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,311.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

DCC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DCC plc is a leading international sales, marketing and support services group operating in 22 countries, supplying products and services used by millions of people every day. Headquartered in Dublin, the Group operates across three sectors: energy, healthcare and technology, employing over 16,000 people.

