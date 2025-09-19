DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Sold by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on DTE Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.25.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $135.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. DTE Energy Company has a 12-month low of $115.59 and a 12-month high of $142.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. This trade represents a 27.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.