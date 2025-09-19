Eagle Materials Inc $EXP Shares Acquired by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Eagle Materials by 234.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 21.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Eagle Materials by 39.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on EXP. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $255.00 price target on Eagle Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $236.48 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.85 and a 200-day moving average of $220.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%.The company had revenue of $634.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.36%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

