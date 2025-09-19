Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $210.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $177.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $221.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.72. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.01 and a 12-month high of $229.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,658 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $546,405.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,297,902.69. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.