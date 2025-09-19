Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $53,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 106.7% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 33.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Baird R W upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $173,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $903,200.55. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.43. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.