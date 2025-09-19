Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to $273.00 at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $247.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ferguson from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.71.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $229.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $243.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 51.5% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

