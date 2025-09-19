Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 1,639 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $59.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.51. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.280-3.520 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.07%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

