Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 323 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 74,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,801,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc. now owns 262,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.1%

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.