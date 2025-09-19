Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires 96 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $203.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

