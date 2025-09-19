Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 875 Cencora, Inc. $COR

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cencora by 43,561.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,598,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cencora by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,433 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 4,459.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,321,000 after purchasing an additional 975,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cencora by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after purchasing an additional 787,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,284,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
COR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cencora from $337.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total value of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total transaction of $1,461,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,455,852.61. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,080,900 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Cencora Trading Up 0.6%
NYSE:COR opened at $290.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.56. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.65 and a 1 year high of $309.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.21. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company had revenue of $80.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
