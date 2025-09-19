Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 383 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,894,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,502,090,000 after purchasing an additional 298,408 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,037,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,159,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,656,000 after purchasing an additional 746,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,347,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,961,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 83,147 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,604.45. This trade represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

