Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 1,355 Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,224,646 shares of company stock worth $720,005,171. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Snowflake Price Performance
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The company’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
