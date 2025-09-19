Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.0%

PHM opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.