Fiduciary Alliance LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.46.
PulteGroup Stock Up 0.0%
PHM opened at $134.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.58%.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
