Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.