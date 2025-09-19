Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $253,000 Stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF $RECS

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 519.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,595,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885,095 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,987,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,462,000 after acquiring an additional 893,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,853 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,031,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,932,000 after acquiring an additional 484,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RECS stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $39.76.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

