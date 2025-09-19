Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Galvan Research dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.34.

NYSE UPS opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $145.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christiana Smith Shi purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

