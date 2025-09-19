Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $355,000 Stake in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 21.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in FedEx by 136.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 26.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $308.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $308.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

