Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InvesTrust raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. InvesTrust now owns 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $203.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.74 and a 200-day moving average of $190.63. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $163.19 and a 12-month high of $204.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

